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Ye Shall Have Tribulation
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21 views • March 19, 2021
The fallen world was cursed from the beginning, due to Adam and Eve's disobedience. This chapter shows how God interacts with us in spite of our disobedience when we commit to Him, He never abandons us. God is looking for unconditional love toward each other and God. We have to realize that we have to overcome evil forces with the help of God's Holy Spirit. This chapter describes how we can discover God in our lives and get to know Him and depend on Him ultimately. Time: 1:46 hr
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