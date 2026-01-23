A massive winter storm is forming across the US and this is not a normal system

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A massive winter storm is forming across the United States — and this is not a normal system.
From Texas through the Southeast and up the East Coast, models are showing crippling snow and historic ice accumulation. Some areas could see catastrophic infrastructure damage, widespread power outages, and travel shutdowns for days or even weeks.
In this report, I break down what we’re seeing:
• Arctic air draining straight out of Alaska
• Jet stream buckling and merging systems
• Pre-storm satellite conditions
• High-altitude aerosol haze
• Radar anomalies and sustained beam patterns
• Electromagnetic interference
• The sequence that keeps repeating before major storms
We’re also stepping back and looking globally — wildfires, floods, record snowfall, heatwaves — all happening at once across different continents.
Different climates.
Same extremes.
This isn’t random.
This isn’t localized.
This is the not-so-great Great Reset.
Credits to: Alaska Sky Watcher, NBC, RFB and MT