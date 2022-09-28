No More Seizures. A Cure For Uncontrollable Complex Epilepsy? www.MatthewsFriends.org

www.EnergyMe333.com

Book: Stop Autism Now! (Includes Epilepsy Info): A Parent's Guide to Preventing and Reversing Autism Spectrum Disorders by Bruce Fife N.D.

Book: Seizures and Epilepsy in Childhood, A Guide for Parents by John M. Freeman, M.D.

Book: Keto Kid: Helping Your Child Succeed on the Ketogenic Diet by Deborah Ann Snyder DO

Keto for Epilepsy: "A medical ketogenic diet is a very low carbohydrate, high fat diet which changes the metabolism in the body from burning glucose for energy to burning fat for energy (ketones). It is currently a recognized treatment for intractable (drug resistant) epilepsy, Glut 1 Deficiency and Pyruvate Dehydrogenase Deficiency. Increasingly the diet is being looked at in other neuro-metabolic conditions as well as Brain Cancer." ~ www.MatthewsFriends.org

There Is a Cure For Uncontrollable Complex Epilepsy

"...Depending on the sensitivity of the examination, it is estimated that at least 30 percent and as many as 82 percent of autistic children experience periodic seizures...When Matthew was 9 months old, he was having a bath when his first seizure occurred recalls his mother Emma Williams...By the time Matthew was 15 months old he was having seizures daily..." ~ Stop Autism Now!, Dr. Bruce Fife, pg. 91-93

"...He was diagnosed with uncontrollable complex epilepsy...When Matthew was two years old she learned about the ketogenic diet. When she asked her neurologist about it, he dismissed it as an unproven fringe therapy...By age 6, Matthew had made no progress whatsoever. Emma was concerned because there were no drugs left for him to try and every type of brain scan had been done..." ~ Stop Autism Now!, Dr. Bruce Fife, pg. 91-93

Significant Improvement Within 2 Weeks

"...Matthew started the [ketogenic] diet in the summer of 2002. It started out shakily. Matthew couldn't have his favorite foods...Over the next few days he calmed down...He soon became happier and began sleeping through the night....Within two weeks of starting the diet, Matthew's seizures were reduced by 90 percent and within eight months he was off all medications. He began to speak his first words....Emma started www.MatthewsFriends.org in 2004 to...support other parents seeking help through the ketogenic diet." ~ Stop Autism Now!, Dr. Bruce Fife, pg. 92-94