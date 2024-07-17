BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
U.S. Supreme Court overturns Chevron decision. What this means for IRS, income taxes and you
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
162 views • 9 months ago

On June 28, the US Supreme Court, in the “Loper Bright” case,overruled an earlier U.S. Supreme Court decision that resulted in “the Chevron doctrine”. For four decades, that doctrine required federal courts to accept the federal agencies’ interpretations of ambiguous or broad statutes.The Chevron doctrine was a foundation of administrative law and afforded flexibility to successive U.S. presidential administrations to interpret statutes via agency hearings and rule making. The Loper Bright decision will have substantial impact on both regulated industries and agencies.

In this week’s Freedom Hour, Peymon will explain how much of an impact the overturning of the Chevron doctrine will have on the ability of the Treasury Department and the IRS to write self-serving rules and regulations and interpret their own rules and regulations in agency hearings and Tax Court.

For over 28 years, Freedom Law School has helped many Americans live free from IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. You can live free now with Freedom Law School’s 100% Guarantee against civil and criminal lawsuits.Take the 7 Steps to income tax freedom on our website,FreedomLawSchool.org.

Keywords
income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxincomewithholdingtax courttaxable incometrade or businessanthony hudson
