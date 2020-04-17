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Dr Thomas Cowan legendado - O que é um virus
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54 views • April 17, 2020
O Dr. Tom Cowan leu Nutrição e Degeneração Física por Weston A.Price, bem como o trabalho de Rudolf Steiner sobre agricultura biodinâmica. Esses eventos o inspiraram a buscar um diploma em medicina. Tom se formou na Faculdade de Medicina Humana da Universidade do Estado de Michigan em 1984. Após sua residência em Clínica Médica no Johnson City Hospital em Johnson City, Nova York, ele montou uma clínica médica antroposófica em Peterborough, New Hampshire. O Dr. Cowan se mudou para São Francisco em 2003.
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