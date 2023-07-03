Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Israel Will Become Wealthiest Strongest Nation on Earth
channel image
High Hopes
2606 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
54 views
Published Yesterday

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


July 3, 2023


Today we take a look at how Saudi Arabia is slashing oil exports to the U.S. In other news, the Biden administration has reoriented its Middle East policy from an Israel-centered to an Iran-centered one. This means that America has left Israel with no choice but to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities alone.


00:00 - Saudi-Arabia cut Oil Supply from U.S.

03:27 - Saudi Oil to Plummet

05:35 - Leslie Johnson Prophetic Headlines

09:23 - Biden Forcing Israel to Fight Iran Alone

14:01 - Israel will Never Be Defeated Again

20:50 - The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy

22:05 - Next Time Jesus Returns

26:37 - Joseph’s Kitchen

31:21 - Watchmen’s Conference


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To Register for the School of the Watchmen, visit

http://www.prophecyclub.com


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club

To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:

http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com

Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club


Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/categories/archaeology

to view our 5 DVD Promotion on Archaeology


Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com

to choose a monthly subscription and use promo code TPC2023 to get your FIRST MONTH FREE!

OR USE PROMO CODE TPC2023Y FOR $20 OFF ANNUAL PLAN - Limited Time Only


Visit https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/

for "God's Treasure Offer".


Email Pastor Stan:

[email protected]


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112


For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church


Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog


Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/


Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/


Become a Ministry Member here:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership


Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:

http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon


Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/


Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"

Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/


Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/


Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/


Visit our Download Section here:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2xt29y-israel-will-become-wealthiest-strongest-nation-on-earth-07032023.html

Keywords
americausprophecyisraelearthsaudi arabiaunited statesnationoil exportswealthieststrongestprophecy clubsecret doorjesus returnsbiden administrationstan johnsonleslie johnsonnuclear facilitiesmiddle east policyiran-centered policyprophetic headlinesisrael to fight iran aloneisrael never defeated

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket