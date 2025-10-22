BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"The Miracle of Jesus Healing the Paralytic Man At Capernaum"
Hal Graves
Hal Graves
25 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 1 day ago

My latest video will look at another miracle that Jesus performed, the healing of the paralytic man at Capernaum.  In Mark 2:1-12 in the Gospel, we see a description of the healing which Jesus used to show his ability to forgive sins and to heal the sick.  The paralytic man couldn't walk so four of his friends carry him on a mat to where Jesus was speaking.  When they see the crowd is so large that they couldn't go through the crowd, they devised  plan to carry the paralytic man to the roof, and to make an opening where they could lower the man using ropes.  Jesus admired the four men's faith and determination.  He then forgave the sins of the paralytic man, and then healed him from his paralysis!

Keywords
a miracle from jesushealing of the paralytic manhealed at capernaumhis friends lowered the man through a roofjesus marvels at his friends faithjesus marvels at his friends determinationjesus heals the manjesus forgives the mans sinsthe healed man gets up and walks
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy