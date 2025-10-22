"The Miracle of Jesus Healing the Paralytic Man At Capernaum"

My latest video will look at another miracle that Jesus performed, the healing of the paralytic man at Capernaum. In Mark 2:1-12 in the Gospel, we see a description of the healing which Jesus used to show his ability to forgive sins and to heal the sick. The paralytic man couldn't walk so four of his friends carry him on a mat to where Jesus was speaking. When they see the crowd is so large that they couldn't go through the crowd, they devised plan to carry the paralytic man to the roof, and to make an opening where they could lower the man using ropes. Jesus admired the four men's faith and determination. He then forgave the sins of the paralytic man, and then healed him from his paralysis!