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2 KIDS DIE FROM SAME SCHOOL WITHIN A WEEK
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120 views • November 06, 2021
Source: Hugo Talks. More videos you may have missed but would like to see:
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So far 13 pilots that we know of have died in flight. How long until a plane goes down?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ojbyi5RbBghD/
Controversial Documentaries That Were Banned - How Dare They Tell The Truth
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/UaPzF5FFbzz4/
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