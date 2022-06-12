Episode 74 - The Uniparty of Destruction!

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Join Jeff for a special look at a fair look at just who is working hard to destroy America...and American's! We'll look at a laundry list of evidence and apply some common sense.
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Download 5G Risk: The Scientific Perspective HERE: https://www.ftwproject.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Pall_5G_Risk_The_Scientific_Perspective.pdf
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