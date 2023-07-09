Create New Account
Michael Yon Jungle | Liberty County (Houston) new Colony developed for Illegals.
Published Yesterday

Michael Yon Jungle: Liberty County (Houston) new Colony developed for Illegals.

Texas border is widen open. Abbott is a WEF stooge. Texas grid sucks. Chinese nested. Colonias growing unchecked. This colonia is north of Houston in Liberty county. Trey Harris runs this operation and donated about 1.4m to Abbott. Texas is burning in.

[drone footage with no audio]

@Michael_Yon

https://twitter.com/Michael_Yon/status/1678104124829704195?s=20

human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

