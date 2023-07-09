Michael Yon Jungle: Liberty County (Houston) new Colony developed for Illegals.
Texas border is widen open. Abbott is a WEF stooge. Texas grid sucks. Chinese nested. Colonias growing unchecked. This colonia is north of Houston in Liberty county. Trey Harris runs this operation and donated about 1.4m to Abbott. Texas is burning in.
[drone footage with no audio]
@Michael_Yon
https://twitter.com/Michael_Yon/status/1678104124829704195?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.