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Controlling spouse - should we go to counseling together?
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51 views • November 21, 2021
People have good intentions. They really do. Sometimes people helpers actually make things worse. In this video I talk about how to handle counseling with a controlling spouse.
For one-on-one coaching, please schedule an appointment with me at FindingHopelifecoach.com
For one-on-one coaching, please schedule an appointment with me at FindingHopelifecoach.com
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