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Astral rape pedophile fallen angel devils with horns & claws are now being caught on hidden camera
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431 views • August 11, 2021
When all these Western feminist nations’ End Times wicked sinful “women’s equality” women start attacking God’s men who are defending them from total extermination, and they cheer and worship the feminist witches who are trying to exterminate them, then God hands them over to his wrath judgment and Satan’s NWO extermination program. If you are not completely brain dead, then you should be asking yourself why are all these women’s right groups and women activists absolutely silent about the black nobility families rulers’ CIA NSA MI6 FBI feminist pedophile cannibal Satanist witches’ globalist elite child trafficking rings and do not mention a single name of the black nobility families? These “women’s rights” Jezebel Lilith demon spirit worshippers and feminists are hypocrites. When we real Christian men of our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus speak out to defend our women and girls, and fight the black nobility families and CIA NSA MI6 FBI assassins and millions of Wicca witch pedophile cannibal Satanist feminist gang-stalkers, who lesbian rape our little human girls, and speak out against feminism that give permission to these pedophile cannibal entities and the genocide extermination of 99% of the human specie, they all come out to attack us and scream and insult us real Christian men, but when they find out from us real Christian men that the feminist Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar witches are lesbian raping and eating 800 million human children and throwing them into the fast food restaurant and supermarket food, they are absolutely completely totally silent and condone all this evil, because they do not want to be shot with FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons, and poisoned with NSA sulfuric acid & polonium radiation & mercury & flesh-eating bacteria, and their sink and shower water infected with flesh-eating bacteria and hundreds of other biological weapons, and all their family and children killed and fed to the fast food restaurant customers, and all their income cut off, and cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms, and military Black Ops sarin nerve gas funneled through their vents, and their car brakes cut, and their home gas pipe exploding, and Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops assassins trying to shoot them in the face in their apartment lobbies. Is this hypocrisy on the part of these Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” women activists and human homo-sapiens specie feminists? Do they scream and yell and send nasty messages to God’s real Christian men who are defending them, but are they silent and condone the black nobility owners of the global pedophile cannibal child trafficking rings and police and intelligence agencies and courts and presidents and popes and military and feminist movement depopulation genocide agenda and women’s march, who have killed all the humans who spoke up to defend women and girls. This, dear brethren, is the evil and hypocrisy and double-standard of these wicked End Times generation Jezebel-spirit-demon-possessed women, and their absolute hypocrisy, and their persecution of the righteous and condoning of the evil, though they claim to be the mouthpiece for women’s rights. They are just controlled by the Draco avatar elites’ fake feminist movement and women’s rights movement that were created to exterminate 99% of the human homo-sapiens specie populace and replace them with the returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar populace. Repent, repent, repent, and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord!
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https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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