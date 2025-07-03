BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
PLEASE DON'T GIVE UP!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1928 followers
16 views • 1 day ago

Wednesday Night Live 2 July 2025


In this episode, I explore the struggles young men face in dating and relationships, shaped by two decades of personal interactions. I challenge contemporary narratives that discourage romantic pursuits and promote a narrative of despair. By confronting myths about the dangers of dating, I encourage resilience and optimism, emphasizing the importance of courage and directness in forming connections. Through personal anecdotes, I highlight dating as an opportunity for growth and legacy. The episode serves as a call to action for young men to confront their fears, embrace meaningful connections, and take control of their romantic futures.


FOLLOW ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025

Keywords
datingcourageevidencephilosophyreasonstefan molyneuxrelationshipslivestreamconnectionsoptimismstrugglesresilienceyoung menpersonal interactionscontemporary narratives
