THE BIBLE BELIEVERS SUNDAY SERVICE: The Secret Of The Lord-AUG 2 2026

The secret of the LORD is not some mystical code reserved for religious elites; it is the intimate counsel of God entrusted to those who fear Him, receive His words and walk in obedience to His testimonies. The proud man may possess information about God, but the surrendered servant is taught the ways of God. Psalm 25 shows the order clearly: fear produces teachability, obedience places us in the paths of mercy and truth, and fellowship with the LORD brings understanding of His covenant and purpose. God reveals His secret to servants because revealed truth carries responsibility—we are expected to believe it, obey it and proclaim it. Welcome to the Sunday Service of the Bible Believers Church at the Bookstore! “The secret of the LORD is with them that fear him; and he will shew them his covenant.” Psalm 25:14 (KJB) When God brings us into the revelation of His eternal purpose in Christ, we discover that our access, righteousness and security do not rest upon our own wavering faithfulness, but upon “the faith of him.” We believe in Jesus Christ, but we are justified by the faith of Jesus Christ; our believing receives the gift, while His perfect obedience and finished work provide its unshakable foundation. Our confidence may tremble, our emotions may change and our performance may fail, but Jesus Christ cannot falter or deny Himself. The secret of the LORD reveals His purpose, and the faith of Him guarantees that purpose will be accomplished: the servant may falter, but the Saviour can never fail.