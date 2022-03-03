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Waves of Light-Episode 3: Helen Sheppard on The Power of Your Own Voice & Sound Healing Vs. Sonic Warfare
Ramola D Reports
Ramola D Reports
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215 views • March 03, 2022
Informative and empowering conversation with musician, singer, and voice and affirmations coach Helen Sheppard on the great power of your own voice, how you can use your voice to heal yourself and send out powerful intention for change into the world, as well as the power of affirmations, group intention, voiced, potentiating change, and the meaning of Emoto's experiments in water and cymatics in sound healing, the innerstanding of consonant, coherent sound being able to effect powerful changes at the cellular, molecular, and DNA level.

LINKS FOR MORE:

Helen Sheppard's websites:
www.findyourvoiceandroar.com (sound healing)
http://vitalinput.com/ (with her partner Jonas)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3tbiOFSzrVC4KxrPwa_kWw/(Youtube channel for Find your voice and roar)

Helen's film in process, Chapter 1/It's time to wake up the trees:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O_TDkHL0_Dw

Helen Sheppard's thesis:
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/354077420_Image_References

The Deeper Stuff An Introduction to Sound Creating Form:
https://youtu.be/Hj7RqlenLDE

Affirmations video: I am Empowered:
https://youtu.be/PoFAEd4RnAM

Historical tracks:
Age 23:
Tradewinds (clip in video):
https://youtu.be/5H0xdukjF7c
Heaven west eleven - Rivers run dry (clip in video):
https://youtu.be/hPz6AkWqLZ8
Age 33:
Oyster Love:
https://youtu.be/ENT5-tgywik

Helen's Coaching/School of singers:
https://youtu.be/SXCkaG54PGU

Track made with partner Jonas:
https://youtu.be/0lKTf4xgt7c

Music written for other people (there is a lot but this is recent)
https://youtu.be/IW5KzG1fJaY

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Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
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THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
Keywords
changesound healingneurogenesispower of your own voicehelen sheppard
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