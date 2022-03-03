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Waves of Light-Episode 3: Helen Sheppard on The Power of Your Own Voice & Sound Healing Vs. Sonic Warfare
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215 views • March 03, 2022
Informative and empowering conversation with musician, singer, and voice and affirmations coach Helen Sheppard on the great power of your own voice, how you can use your voice to heal yourself and send out powerful intention for change into the world, as well as the power of affirmations, group intention, voiced, potentiating change, and the meaning of Emoto's experiments in water and cymatics in sound healing, the innerstanding of consonant, coherent sound being able to effect powerful changes at the cellular, molecular, and DNA level.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Helen Sheppard's websites:
www.findyourvoiceandroar.com (sound healing)
http://vitalinput.com/ (with her partner Jonas)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3tbiOFSzrVC4KxrPwa_kWw/(Youtube channel for Find your voice and roar)
Helen's film in process, Chapter 1/It's time to wake up the trees:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O_TDkHL0_Dw
Helen Sheppard's thesis:
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/354077420_Image_References
The Deeper Stuff An Introduction to Sound Creating Form:
https://youtu.be/Hj7RqlenLDE
Affirmations video: I am Empowered:
https://youtu.be/PoFAEd4RnAM
Historical tracks:
Age 23:
Tradewinds (clip in video):
https://youtu.be/5H0xdukjF7c
Heaven west eleven - Rivers run dry (clip in video):
https://youtu.be/hPz6AkWqLZ8
Age 33:
Oyster Love:
https://youtu.be/ENT5-tgywik
Helen's Coaching/School of singers:
https://youtu.be/SXCkaG54PGU
Track made with partner Jonas:
https://youtu.be/0lKTf4xgt7c
Music written for other people (there is a lot but this is recent)
https://youtu.be/IW5KzG1fJaY
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PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Vimeo, Bitchute, Brighteon, Youtube: Ramola D Reports
CONTACT WITH INFO, Interview contacts:
Email: [email protected]
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
LINKS FOR MORE:
Helen Sheppard's websites:
www.findyourvoiceandroar.com (sound healing)
http://vitalinput.com/ (with her partner Jonas)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3tbiOFSzrVC4KxrPwa_kWw/(Youtube channel for Find your voice and roar)
Helen's film in process, Chapter 1/It's time to wake up the trees:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O_TDkHL0_Dw
Helen Sheppard's thesis:
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/354077420_Image_References
The Deeper Stuff An Introduction to Sound Creating Form:
https://youtu.be/Hj7RqlenLDE
Affirmations video: I am Empowered:
https://youtu.be/PoFAEd4RnAM
Historical tracks:
Age 23:
Tradewinds (clip in video):
https://youtu.be/5H0xdukjF7c
Heaven west eleven - Rivers run dry (clip in video):
https://youtu.be/hPz6AkWqLZ8
Age 33:
Oyster Love:
https://youtu.be/ENT5-tgywik
Helen's Coaching/School of singers:
https://youtu.be/SXCkaG54PGU
Track made with partner Jonas:
https://youtu.be/0lKTf4xgt7c
Music written for other people (there is a lot but this is recent)
https://youtu.be/IW5KzG1fJaY
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
SUBSCRIBE TO STAY INFORMED:
Subscribe to this channel for regular notice of further updates (please click the Subscribe button above).
BECOME A PART OF THIS CHANNEL:
To keep this unique brand of explorative & investigative print/broadcast Truth-Journalism continuing, you can "co-create" with tech fees and funds to help whistleblowers in need on a recurring or one-time basis--
PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Vimeo, Bitchute, Brighteon, Youtube: Ramola D Reports
CONTACT WITH INFO, Interview contacts:
Email: [email protected]
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
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