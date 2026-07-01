Vaxxed Victor Willis, Village People lead singer, dies at 74

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The lead singer and founding member of the Village People Victor Willis has died at the age of 74. The group’s official page announced the news, revealing Willis passed away on Tuesday after a short but aggressive illness.
This is the first of two shots of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccination of Village People lead singer Victor Willis, in the mountain town of Julian outside of San Diego.
Sources:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MlE8BVV8wMY
https://www.facebook.com/officialvictorwillis/videos/690429678319216/
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