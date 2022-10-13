The weapons of the war and Controlled Opposition

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with former Military Captain and Freedom Convoy spokesperson Tom Marazzo on the global war on humanity. We discuss the weapons being used to divide us and destroy relationships. We review global events from a military perspective including Trudeau's actions, the new PM in Italy, the sabotaging of the Nord Stream pipeline, inflation, financial destruction, food shortages and the on-going war in Ukraine.
