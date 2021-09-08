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Dr. James Lyons-Weiler | Disease Causing Medical Practices 101
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21 views • September 08, 2021
Dr. James Lyons-Weiler joins us to discuss pathogenic priming and how the COVID-19 vaccines are actually causing healthy people to become sick.
www.IPAKnowledge.org
www.IPAK-edu.org
Biography - James Lyons-Weiler is the president and CEO of the Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge (IPAK), a not-for-profit organization that conducts research in the public interest. Lyons-Weiler has a bachelor's degree in zoology, a doctoral degree in ecology, evolution and conservation biology, and a postdoctoral degree in computational molecular biology. He is also the author of "The Environmental and Genetic Causes of Autism."
Here Are the Facts and the Statistics:
2,700 COVID-19 Patients with 0 Deaths - www.MeehanMD.com
9,000 COVID-19 Patients with 0 Deaths - www.Sherwood.TV
7,000 COVID-19 Patients with 3 Deaths - https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/
Watch Bill Gates Explain That You Have No Choice, But To The COVID-19 Vaccines: https://www.brighteon.com/22138ebf-91cb-4aa8-b493-98d9fb54759e
Watch Bill Gates Discuss Population Control - https://www.brighteon.com/8f4ae099-a018-4e67-9029-e4dbd85e1e42
The 100% Affordable and Effective Treatments Include:
Ivermectin
Budesonide Administered with a Nebulizer
Hydroxychloroquine
Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
www.AAPSOnline.org
www.Sherwood.TV
www.MeehanMD.com
www.BudesonideWorks.com
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com
www.myfreedoctor.com
Remdesivir + Midazolam + Dexamethasone + Vancomycin = Death
Remdesivir 101 -https://timetofreeamerica.com/follow-the-money/#scroll-content
Midazolam - https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/08/02/nhs-staff-ordered-to-overdose-patients-with-midazolam-for-covid19/
Dexamethasone - Dexamethasone, a corticosteroid, is similar to a natural hormone produced by your adrenal glands. It often is used to replace this chemical when your body does not make enough of it. It relieves inflammation (swelling, heat, redness, and pain) and is used to treat certain forms of arthritis; skin, blood, kidney, eye, thyroid, and intestinal disorders (e.g., colitis); severe allergies; and asthma. Dexamethasone is also used to treat certain types of cancer.
Vancomycin - Vancomycin is used to treat an infection of the intestines caused by Clostridium difficile, which can cause watery or bloody diarrhea.
How to Get the Hospitals to Administer the Proven Treatments: https://rumble.com/vkyz0m-covid-19-treatments-is-the-hospital-denying-you-the-100-effective-covid-19-.html
12 And Jesus went into the temple of God, and cast out all them that sold and bought in the temple, and overthrew the tables of the moneychangers, and the seats of them that sold doves, 13 And said unto them, It is written, My house shall be called the house of prayer; but ye have made it a den of thieves.
Revelation 18:23 - "And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived."
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour!!! Momentum Growing!!!
Get Tickets Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
Tampa was 100% Sold Out
Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
Colorado Springs Is 100% Sold Out
0 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
171 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
December Dallas (Final Location) Tickets Are Selling out Fast!!!
ONLY 3 FINAL CONFIRMED LOCATIONS REMAINING | The ReAwaken America Tour
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Doctor Scott Jensen, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charleen Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns, etc.
Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and the Great Reset Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Discover the 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies
Today At: www.Sherwood.TV
https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
How the Deep State Is Weaponing Banking and Money? (see below)
www.IPAKnowledge.org
www.IPAK-edu.org
Biography - James Lyons-Weiler is the president and CEO of the Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge (IPAK), a not-for-profit organization that conducts research in the public interest. Lyons-Weiler has a bachelor's degree in zoology, a doctoral degree in ecology, evolution and conservation biology, and a postdoctoral degree in computational molecular biology. He is also the author of "The Environmental and Genetic Causes of Autism."
Here Are the Facts and the Statistics:
2,700 COVID-19 Patients with 0 Deaths - www.MeehanMD.com
9,000 COVID-19 Patients with 0 Deaths - www.Sherwood.TV
7,000 COVID-19 Patients with 3 Deaths - https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/
Watch Bill Gates Explain That You Have No Choice, But To The COVID-19 Vaccines: https://www.brighteon.com/22138ebf-91cb-4aa8-b493-98d9fb54759e
Watch Bill Gates Discuss Population Control - https://www.brighteon.com/8f4ae099-a018-4e67-9029-e4dbd85e1e42
The 100% Affordable and Effective Treatments Include:
Ivermectin
Budesonide Administered with a Nebulizer
Hydroxychloroquine
Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
www.AAPSOnline.org
www.Sherwood.TV
www.MeehanMD.com
www.BudesonideWorks.com
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com
www.myfreedoctor.com
Remdesivir + Midazolam + Dexamethasone + Vancomycin = Death
Remdesivir 101 -https://timetofreeamerica.com/follow-the-money/#scroll-content
Midazolam - https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/08/02/nhs-staff-ordered-to-overdose-patients-with-midazolam-for-covid19/
Dexamethasone - Dexamethasone, a corticosteroid, is similar to a natural hormone produced by your adrenal glands. It often is used to replace this chemical when your body does not make enough of it. It relieves inflammation (swelling, heat, redness, and pain) and is used to treat certain forms of arthritis; skin, blood, kidney, eye, thyroid, and intestinal disorders (e.g., colitis); severe allergies; and asthma. Dexamethasone is also used to treat certain types of cancer.
Vancomycin - Vancomycin is used to treat an infection of the intestines caused by Clostridium difficile, which can cause watery or bloody diarrhea.
How to Get the Hospitals to Administer the Proven Treatments: https://rumble.com/vkyz0m-covid-19-treatments-is-the-hospital-denying-you-the-100-effective-covid-19-.html
12 And Jesus went into the temple of God, and cast out all them that sold and bought in the temple, and overthrew the tables of the moneychangers, and the seats of them that sold doves, 13 And said unto them, It is written, My house shall be called the house of prayer; but ye have made it a den of thieves.
Revelation 18:23 - "And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived."
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour!!! Momentum Growing!!!
Get Tickets Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
Tampa was 100% Sold Out
Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
Colorado Springs Is 100% Sold Out
0 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
171 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
December Dallas (Final Location) Tickets Are Selling out Fast!!!
ONLY 3 FINAL CONFIRMED LOCATIONS REMAINING | The ReAwaken America Tour
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Doctor Scott Jensen, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charleen Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns, etc.
Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and the Great Reset Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Discover the 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies
Today At: www.Sherwood.TV
https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
How the Deep State Is Weaponing Banking and Money? (see below)
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