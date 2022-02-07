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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Malachi 3:16-17, 20220206
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33 views • February 07, 2022
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Malachi 3:16-17, 20220206
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You, ADONAI, JEHOVAH for granting me Your Divine Promises that pertain to life and godliness through the Atoning Blood sacrifice of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ.
Heavenly Father, through Your Holy Ghost’s guidance:
16 Those of us who diligently revere and fear You as our EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, and know the risk of compromising on Your Commandments, exhorted one another with prayers to remain faithful to the end, and You, JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD OUR PROVIDER listened and heard our prayers. Therefore, a book of remembrance was written before You for the Saints who fear You and meditate on Your Name.
Then You, 17 the LORD of hosts offered us redemption, sanctification, and justification by faith in Christ Jesus, and on the day of judgment, in the presence of our LORD Jesus Christ and Your Holy Angels declare us Your precious jewels. And You will spare us as a Merciful Father spares His own children who obediently serve Him.
Thank you, ELOHIM, our LORD GOD, for Your everlasting Promises to Your Saints, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Malachi 3:16-17 personalized NKJV)
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You, ADONAI, JEHOVAH for granting me Your Divine Promises that pertain to life and godliness through the Atoning Blood sacrifice of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ.
Heavenly Father, through Your Holy Ghost’s guidance:
16 Those of us who diligently revere and fear You as our EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, and know the risk of compromising on Your Commandments, exhorted one another with prayers to remain faithful to the end, and You, JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD OUR PROVIDER listened and heard our prayers. Therefore, a book of remembrance was written before You for the Saints who fear You and meditate on Your Name.
Then You, 17 the LORD of hosts offered us redemption, sanctification, and justification by faith in Christ Jesus, and on the day of judgment, in the presence of our LORD Jesus Christ and Your Holy Angels declare us Your precious jewels. And You will spare us as a Merciful Father spares His own children who obediently serve Him.
Thank you, ELOHIM, our LORD GOD, for Your everlasting Promises to Your Saints, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Malachi 3:16-17 personalized NKJV)
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