Transhumanism and the Metaverse: Separating Man From God (His Creator)

Try to follow my cursor and read between the lines with your spiritual eyes for spiritual things are spiritually discerned. When Jesus returns will be find faith upon the earth?



1 Corinthians 2:14

King James Version

14 But the natural man receiveth not the things of the Spirit of God: for they are foolishness unto him: neither can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned.



Luke 18:8

King James Version

8 I tell you that he will avenge them speedily. Nevertheless when the Son of man cometh, shall he find faith on the earth?



TIME IS UP FOR THE DEVIL AND HUMANITY; seek a personal relationship with God through Jesus today to secure your eternal soul. The process to corrupt all flesh has begun with covid vaccines which is not a vaccine but will change who we are to God beginning the process of transhumanism using science and technology.