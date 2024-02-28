Is RAMADAN going to CATAPULT END TIME World Events? XXX

I am only asking the question and not declaring anything. But Will Ramadan of 2024 also be used as the catalyst to spring forth the full effects of World war 3. We are about to see and I am bringing out some interesting factoids about the month of Ramadan. And how it connects with the war against the crescent moon and sunset days. This is all the calendar war and the Bible declares it is going to happen in these last days and it begins in 2024 with the April 8th 2024 total solar eclipse over America. Which is why you need to see my video about the devil's comet. I cannot emphasize this enough.





