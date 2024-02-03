Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Horrifying Moments! Why Russian Armor Losses Are Stalling Its Avdiivka Infantry Attacks
channel image
High Hopes
3031 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
13 views
Published 15 hours ago

US Military News


Feb 2, 2024


Today, we're delving deep into the intricate dynamics of the conflict in Avdiivka, uncovering the reasons behind the challenges faced by Russian armored forces in their infantry attacks.


The battleground in Avdiivka has witnessed a significant change in the pace of the Russian advance. In the nearly two-month span since initiating a major offensive with the goal of capturing a fortress town on October 10, Russia has experienced modest but gradual progress, particularly to the north of the town, covering approximately 1.5 kilometers over the course of two weeks.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aaYdLrNTUPE

Keywords
armorrussiawarus military newsukraineattackslossesinfantryavdiivkahorrifying moments

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket