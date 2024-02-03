Horrifying Moments! Why Russian Armor Losses Are Stalling Its Avdiivka Infantry Attacks

US Military News





Feb 2, 2024





Today, we're delving deep into the intricate dynamics of the conflict in Avdiivka, uncovering the reasons behind the challenges faced by Russian armored forces in their infantry attacks.





The battleground in Avdiivka has witnessed a significant change in the pace of the Russian advance. In the nearly two-month span since initiating a major offensive with the goal of capturing a fortress town on October 10, Russia has experienced modest but gradual progress, particularly to the north of the town, covering approximately 1.5 kilometers over the course of two weeks.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aaYdLrNTUPE