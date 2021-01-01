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NWO: the Vatican, its mark, Jesuit infiltration & the Jesuit oath
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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313 views • January 01, 2021
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Credits to the individuals who know something about the Vatican beast’s plans for its enforcement of Sunday observance and Jesuit infiltration in the Protestant and Adventist churches.

Thank you to Mr. Alberto Rivera, a former Jesuit priest, for exposing Jesuit infiltration in the Protestant and Adventist churches before he was poisoned. The video also looks at the “black pope” being questioned about the Jesuit oath and the Vatican beast’s mark of a “green sabbath” of enforced Sunday observance.

The current Jesuit pope is using a fake, unbiblical gospel called climate change as a means to unite the world under his banner with the real purpose of making the world embrace the Vatican beast’s mark of Sunday observance, which is referred to in the video at 13:36 as a means of minimizing the calamities and to please God. This will have a reverse effect since Sunday observance does not come from God.

This papal “green” sabbath of Sunday observance goes against God’s 7th day Sabbath. If you accept the Vatican beast’s mark, you will receive the seven last plagues of an offended but just God and die a miserable death according to Revelation 14:9-11 and Revelation 16.

You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines. For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:

SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christchristjesusyeshuanwovaticanmark of the beastjesuitssonelohimgodheadjesuit infiltrationjesuit oath
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