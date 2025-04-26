BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jesse Smith: The Global Technocratic Takeover
Jesse Smith of Truth Unmuted discusses the global technocratic takeover, the role of politicians like Trump and Milei, the BRICS movement, the formation of a world government, the 15-minute smart city and network state agenda, the new age plan for a world religion, and more.


About Jesse Smith

Jesse Smith is the founder of Truth Unmuted which is dedicated to advancing the Kingdom of God through Jesus Christ while challenging globalist plans, movements, and ideologies like Agenda 21/2030, Great Reset, technocracy and transhumanism.


Keywords
trumpbibleprophecyend timessmart citiestechnocracysilicon valleydystopiacashless societypalantirthielmuskdigital idcbdcsown nothing15 minute citiesmileiprosperaalgocracynetwork state
