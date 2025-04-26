Jesse Smith: The Global Technocratic Takeover

Jesse Smith of Truth Unmuted discusses the global technocratic takeover, the role of politicians like Trump and Milei, the BRICS movement, the formation of a world government, the 15-minute smart city and network state agenda, the new age plan for a world religion, and more.





*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation





**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape Technocracy course (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics





Websites

Truth Unmuted https://truthunmuted.org





About Jesse Smith

Jesse Smith is the founder of Truth Unmuted which is dedicated to advancing the Kingdom of God through Jesus Christ while challenging globalist plans, movements, and ideologies like Agenda 21/2030, Great Reset, technocracy and transhumanism.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)