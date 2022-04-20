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4/19/2022 [419 5th Anniversary] Meng Hongwei, the then president of Interpol, was very reluctant to issue the red notice to me. He was the first to tell me that the CCP was going to have the Interpol issue the red notice to me, begging me not to go against the CCP