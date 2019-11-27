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The Paris and Copenhagen False Flags - In Detail by Ole Dammegård
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198 views • November 27, 2019
https://www.lightonconspiracies.com
Ole Dammegård är en författare, uppfinnare, tidigare journalist och privatspanare som ägnat de senaste 30 åren åt efterforskningar för att röja de verkliga förövarna bakom morden på bl.a. Olof Palme, JFK, Robert Kennedy, Martin Luther King och John Lennon med flera, samt att avslöja vilka som låg bakom terrorattackerna 11:e September, bombattackerna mot Oklahoma City och Boston Maraton.
Ole Dammegård har hittat starka kopplingar mellan dessa händelser och har kommit till slutsatsen att samma krafter var inblandade i både morden på JFK och Olof Palme såväl som många andra liknande stora politiska händelser. Den globala makteliten tycks ha använt sig av samma raffinerade metoder genom flera decennier för att uppnå sina mål.
Ole Dammegård, en internationellt erkänd expert på JFK och Palmemordet, har de senaste åren gjort hundratals radiointervjuer världen över och varit flitigt anlitad som föreläsare. Nu kommer han till Sverige för att delge oss sina insikter om hur dessa historiska händelser också speglar vår samtid samt försöka ge oss en bredare syn på varför världen ser ut som den gör.
Föreläsningen arrangerades av Föreningen Cui Bono 1 mars 2025.
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Ole Dammegård is an author, inventor, former journalist and private investigator who over the last 30 years has investigated who has been behind the murders of Olof Palme, John F. Kennedy, Robert Kennedy, Martin Luther King and John Lennon, among others. Furthermore, he has tried to expose those responsible for the September 11th attacks in New York, the Oklahoma City and Boston Marathon bombings.
Dammegård has found strong ties between these events and has come to the conclusion that the same forces are responsible for the murder of JFK as well as Olof Palme and other similar big political events. The globalist power structure seems to have used the same refined methods for several decades to achieve their goals.
Dammegård, who is an internationally acknowledged expert on the JFK and Palme assassinations, has given hundreds of interviews worldwide over the last couple of years and is a frequently hired lecturer.
The lecture was organised by the Cui Bono Association on March 1, 2015.
Source: https://youtu.be/MK3sC-4KA1o
Ole Dammegård är en författare, uppfinnare, tidigare journalist och privatspanare som ägnat de senaste 30 åren åt efterforskningar för att röja de verkliga förövarna bakom morden på bl.a. Olof Palme, JFK, Robert Kennedy, Martin Luther King och John Lennon med flera, samt att avslöja vilka som låg bakom terrorattackerna 11:e September, bombattackerna mot Oklahoma City och Boston Maraton.
Ole Dammegård har hittat starka kopplingar mellan dessa händelser och har kommit till slutsatsen att samma krafter var inblandade i både morden på JFK och Olof Palme såväl som många andra liknande stora politiska händelser. Den globala makteliten tycks ha använt sig av samma raffinerade metoder genom flera decennier för att uppnå sina mål.
Ole Dammegård, en internationellt erkänd expert på JFK och Palmemordet, har de senaste åren gjort hundratals radiointervjuer världen över och varit flitigt anlitad som föreläsare. Nu kommer han till Sverige för att delge oss sina insikter om hur dessa historiska händelser också speglar vår samtid samt försöka ge oss en bredare syn på varför världen ser ut som den gör.
Föreläsningen arrangerades av Föreningen Cui Bono 1 mars 2025.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ole Dammegård is an author, inventor, former journalist and private investigator who over the last 30 years has investigated who has been behind the murders of Olof Palme, John F. Kennedy, Robert Kennedy, Martin Luther King and John Lennon, among others. Furthermore, he has tried to expose those responsible for the September 11th attacks in New York, the Oklahoma City and Boston Marathon bombings.
Dammegård has found strong ties between these events and has come to the conclusion that the same forces are responsible for the murder of JFK as well as Olof Palme and other similar big political events. The globalist power structure seems to have used the same refined methods for several decades to achieve their goals.
Dammegård, who is an internationally acknowledged expert on the JFK and Palme assassinations, has given hundreds of interviews worldwide over the last couple of years and is a frequently hired lecturer.
The lecture was organised by the Cui Bono Association on March 1, 2015.
Source: https://youtu.be/MK3sC-4KA1o
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