WHISTLEBLOWERS 6.24.23: MH370 - Lethal hacking brought by the CCP Kleptocracy EP2.8

WHISTLEBLOWERS 6.24.23: MH370 - Lethal hacking brought by the CCP Kleptocracy EP2
周恩来是设计整个中共框架的人，设计了统战工作的模式，他复制苏联的基礎框架，然后注入一些中国元素。
Zhou Enlai was the one who designed the entire framework of the CCP and designed the model of united front work. He copied the Soviet base framework and then injected some Chinese elements.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #LFATV
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@s7gril @mosenglish @moschinese
