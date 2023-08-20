Create New Account
Again, Chechen forces take a crowd of Ukrainian fighters in Kleshcheevka
The Prisoner
Again and again, Chechen Special Forces as well as soldiers from the 346th and 4th Brigades of the 2nd Army Corps, picked up crowds of fighters from the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kleshcheevka south of Artemovsk. The commander of the Akhmat Special Forces, Apty Alaudinov, gave the prisoners and their comrades an important explanation, the only correct decision - to lay down weapons, and surrender. Kiev counterattacks on Kleshcheevka continued to suffer heavy losses.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

kleshcheevkaafu surrenderschechen special forces

