© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Music - Hendrix - All Along the Watchtower (a version you've never heard)
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
224 views • November 27, 2019
All Along The Watchtower...like you've never heard it before. Playing for Change assembles musicians from around the world to play songs together. Their proceeds help people and issues that need funding. In this Jimi Hendrix song, one lyric "The Hour Is Getting Late" takes on a haunting meaning in the crazy world we see today.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.