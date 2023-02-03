https://gettr.com/post/p27620p8643 2023.02.02 Political capital in China is primarily exhibited through the control of securities. It is the primary choice for white-glove money laundering. Yue Wenhai, former Secretary of Party Committee of China Minzu Securities Co. Ltd (now Founder Financing Services Co., Ltd), has been gaming China's political economy and China's international political economy for a long time.

中国的政治资本——证券，是中国排第一的，它是白手套洗钱的。岳文海很早就玩儿中国政治经济、中国国际政治经济。、