7/6/2023 【Nicole on Grant Stinchfield's podcast】Grant Stinchfield: Anybody with common sense knows that if you want to take down the CCP, you've got to decouple from them. Nicole: It is the US that funded the rise of the CCP and enabled it to become a global superpower and the greatest existential threat to America.

7/6/2023 【妮可参加格兰特·斯廷奇菲尔德播客节目】格兰特·斯廷奇菲尔德：任何有常识的人都知道，要想消灭中共，必须与中共脱钩。妮可：是美国资助了中共的崛起，并让其成为世界强国和美国最大的生存威胁！

