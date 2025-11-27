Why Organic & Ethical Farming Matter with Joel Salatin

What if everything you’ve been told about food safety, farming, and “sustainable” agriculture is a lie?

Factory farms, government overreach, and chemical-laced food—yeah, we’re going there. Today, I’m sitting down with none other than Joel Salatin—the self-proclaimed ‘Lunatic Farmer’—to shatter the myths of conventional farming and expose the broken system controlling our food.

In this episode, we’re diving into:

✔️ Why factory farming is an environmental disaster—and how it’s crushing small farmers

✔️ The dirty truth about food safety laws & how they don’t actually protect YOU

✔️ What real regenerative, sustainable farming looks like (hint: it’s NOT what you see in the grocery store)

✔️ The Food Emancipation Proclamation – how we take back control of what we eat If you care about what’s on your plate, the future of food, and real freedom—this episode is for you.

Dubbed the ‘Lunatic Farmer,’ Joel Salatin is a pioneer of regenerative agriculture and one of the most outspoken voices in food sovereignty. His family-run Polyface Farm in Virginia has become a model for sustainable, ethical farming, proving that chemical-free, pasture-based farming is not only possible but essential. A best-selling author and speaker, Joel challenges the broken food system, advocating for small-scale farmers and consumer choice in an industry dominated by corporate giants.

This isn’t just about farming—it’s about taking back control of what's on your plate.

