White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0029 - Savannah Elizabeth Burford - Turcios' trial begins

Savannah’s mother was waiting in her car outside the Sunlight Diner in Pigeon Forge,TN where her daughter worked, when her daughter emerged after finishing her shift. As Savannah walked towards her mother’s car, her coworker Turcios, who had been stalking her, stabbed her before running off. Savannah attempted to speak to her mother, who attempted to stop the bleeding, but could only gurgle blood as she bled to death in her mother’s arms.