9-11 Attack on Gentile. Israel did it.
oneninetyfivenationsrising
oneninetyfivenationsrising
36 views • 24 hours ago

9-11 Attack on Gentile. Israel did it. The official government conspiracy theory is that on the morning of September 11, 2001, 19 Arabs nearly simultaneously hijacked four planes using box cutters and purposely crashed one plane into the Pentagon, crashed two others into each of the World Trade Center Twin Towers, and the fourth plane crashed in Shankesville, Pennsylvania as a result of the passengers rising up and trying to get control of the plane from the hijackers. This Channel will prove beyond any reasonable doubt that the government's conspiracy theory is a preposterous cover story. The truth is that the attacks on 9/11 were perpetrated by Israel Mossad, aided and abetted by high officials in the U.S. Government... “No one will enter the New World Order unless he or she will make a pledge to worship Lucifer. No one will enter the New Age unless he will take a Luciferian Initiation." David Spangler, Director of Planetary Initiative, United Nations

vaccinesgmofdacdcunchemtrailnew world orderwho9-11imfwefzionist bankerssatanic film industriesevil education system for modern slavery
