Americans react to Donald Trump's speech at CPAC

The Republican front runner for President Donald Trump took the stage at CPAC over the weekend and delivered an electric hour and a half long speech to the adoring crowd. The question on everyone's mind at the conference was who will Donald Trump select as his VP.
True North's Harrison Faulkner spoke with CPAC attendees after the speech to ask that question and get their reactions to the President's speech.
