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Disney Strikes Again! Man Arrested For Non-Compliance!
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20 views • April 07, 2021
Disney is an evil corporation that everyone should boycott! A man arrested for refusing to have his temperature checked... Out of Texas we have word that Drs. are being paid double the normal price to poison people when it comes to the "free" depop shot.
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Article Links:
https://humansarefree.com/2021/04/disney-now-arresting-its-own-guests-who-refuse-temperature-checks.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9435559/Disney-World-guest-arrested-refusing-temperature-check-booking-15-000-stay.html
https://medicalkidnap.com/2021/04/07/federal-government-offering-bribes-to-medical-doctors-to-give-more-experimental-covid-injections-offering-double-payment-for-covid-shots/
https://www.texmed.org/Template.aspx?id=56000
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Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
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Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
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Article Links:
https://humansarefree.com/2021/04/disney-now-arresting-its-own-guests-who-refuse-temperature-checks.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9435559/Disney-World-guest-arrested-refusing-temperature-check-booking-15-000-stay.html
https://medicalkidnap.com/2021/04/07/federal-government-offering-bribes-to-medical-doctors-to-give-more-experimental-covid-injections-offering-double-payment-for-covid-shots/
https://www.texmed.org/Template.aspx?id=56000
Thumnail Link:
https://i.dailymail.co.uk/1s/2021/04/04/21/41334316-9435559-image-a-18_1617569130196.jpg
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