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Chillin with Jimmy Buffet playing in the background. Setting the mood with the candles. What happened to my beautiful face ? Too much sun today ? I may need a face transplant. Help !
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30 views • July 17, 2021
Early evening at the Nature Lodge and Gardens in Medellin, Colombia. I forget to put on my sunscreen today and look what happened to my face ! Can anyone recommend a good dermatologist ? I may need a face transplant actually.
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