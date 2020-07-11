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Let's Play Oblivion: The Start of My Journey (Max Difficulty, 100%)
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22 views • July 11, 2020
(This video is safe for work, but not suitable for minors)
The time has come to embark upon new journey in the game of Oblivion. Unlike many other playthroughs of this game, this let’s play series will focus on getting strongest possible character while also completing game ~100% (Including all the official DLC). This playthrough is intended to be both informative and fun to watch.
Timestamps:
Oblivion Cinematic Introduction 3:52
Choosing Character’s Race 5:48
Character’s Face Transformation 21:15
Start of Tutorial 37:47
First Rats Met 45:17
Raising Heavy Armor Skill 56:20
Back To Fighting Rats 1:02:25
Oblivion is a fantasy game set in a fictional world during medieval times. The game takes place in the province of Cyrodil, which is part of continent of Tamriel. The main protagonist witnesses the death of Emperor and is tasked to save this land from slowly creeping in evil forces. During the game the main character gets to battle various different factions including Mythic Dawn agents, necromancers, daedra, undead, goblins and more. Oblivion is a non linear game in which it’s possible to do multiple quests at once, participate in various guilds, do illegal activities or explore a big variety of locations.
Goals of this let’s play series:
1. Play on maximum difficulty.
2. Complete all available quests.
3. Increase Attributes and skills to their maximum value.
4. Clear all dungeons and Oblivion gates.
5. Acquire and read all ingame books.
6. Acquire all available housing and purchase all available upgrades for it.
7. Acquire all special gear and unique items.
8. Do not use any glitches.
Mods Installed:
Unofficial Oblivion Patch 3.5.6b http://www.theassimilationlab.com/forums/files/file/892-unofficial-oblivion-patch/
Unofficial Shivering Isles Patch 1.5.9a http://www.theassimilationlab.com/forums/files/file/893-unofficial-shivering-isles-patch/
Unofficial Oblivion DLC Patches 24 http://www.theassimilationlab.com/forums/files/file/894-unofficial-oblivion-dlc-patches/
SD Skill Diary https://www.nexusmods.com/oblivion/mods/3629/
Software used to make mods compatible:
(Error fixing) TES4EDIT https://www.nexusmods.com/oblivion/mods/11536?tab=description
(Mod order) BOSS https://github.com/boss-developers/boss/releases/tag/v2.3.2
You can find Ultimate on:
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIWyI6U_rnunILdlPaFZS8w
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/IthHk3cpXIk7/
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@Ultimate1:1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ultimate
Dtube: https://d.tube/#!/c/ultimate12
Gab: https://gab.com/Ultimate1
Minds: https://www.minds.com/ultimate1
The time has come to embark upon new journey in the game of Oblivion. Unlike many other playthroughs of this game, this let’s play series will focus on getting strongest possible character while also completing game ~100% (Including all the official DLC). This playthrough is intended to be both informative and fun to watch.
Timestamps:
Oblivion Cinematic Introduction 3:52
Choosing Character’s Race 5:48
Character’s Face Transformation 21:15
Start of Tutorial 37:47
First Rats Met 45:17
Raising Heavy Armor Skill 56:20
Back To Fighting Rats 1:02:25
Oblivion is a fantasy game set in a fictional world during medieval times. The game takes place in the province of Cyrodil, which is part of continent of Tamriel. The main protagonist witnesses the death of Emperor and is tasked to save this land from slowly creeping in evil forces. During the game the main character gets to battle various different factions including Mythic Dawn agents, necromancers, daedra, undead, goblins and more. Oblivion is a non linear game in which it’s possible to do multiple quests at once, participate in various guilds, do illegal activities or explore a big variety of locations.
Goals of this let’s play series:
1. Play on maximum difficulty.
2. Complete all available quests.
3. Increase Attributes and skills to their maximum value.
4. Clear all dungeons and Oblivion gates.
5. Acquire and read all ingame books.
6. Acquire all available housing and purchase all available upgrades for it.
7. Acquire all special gear and unique items.
8. Do not use any glitches.
Mods Installed:
Unofficial Oblivion Patch 3.5.6b http://www.theassimilationlab.com/forums/files/file/892-unofficial-oblivion-patch/
Unofficial Shivering Isles Patch 1.5.9a http://www.theassimilationlab.com/forums/files/file/893-unofficial-shivering-isles-patch/
Unofficial Oblivion DLC Patches 24 http://www.theassimilationlab.com/forums/files/file/894-unofficial-oblivion-dlc-patches/
SD Skill Diary https://www.nexusmods.com/oblivion/mods/3629/
Software used to make mods compatible:
(Error fixing) TES4EDIT https://www.nexusmods.com/oblivion/mods/11536?tab=description
(Mod order) BOSS https://github.com/boss-developers/boss/releases/tag/v2.3.2
You can find Ultimate on:
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIWyI6U_rnunILdlPaFZS8w
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/IthHk3cpXIk7/
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@Ultimate1:1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ultimate
Dtube: https://d.tube/#!/c/ultimate12
Gab: https://gab.com/Ultimate1
Minds: https://www.minds.com/ultimate1
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