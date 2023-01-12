Quo Vadis





January 11, 2023





In this video we share Medjugorje Visionaries on the Time of the Ten Secrets.





Visionary Ivan has been known to speak very carefully about some of the aspects of Medjugorje particularly regarding the subject of the “secrets”.





With this knowledge one can place a little extra weight on what Ivan has revealed about the 10 secrets of Medjugorje.





On one occasion, speaking to Father Livio, Ivan was asked about this time of trial and the difficulties the Church is facing right now.





Father Livio asks: Is it fair to say that the “time of secrets” will be a time of great trial for the Church and for the world?





Eevahn responds: “Yes.





With regard to secrets we can not say anything.





I can only say that it is a very important time, especially for the Church. We must all pray for this intention“.





Our Lady has a precise project for the world and for the Church.





The Blessed Virgin has promised to disclose ten secrets to us.





The ninth and tenth secrets are serious.





They concern chastisement for the sins of the world.





Punishment is inevitable, for we cannot expect the whole world to be converted.





The punishment can be diminished by prayer and penance, but it cannot be eliminated.





Mirjana says that one of the evils that threatened the world, the one contained in the seventh secret, has been averted, thanks to prayer and fasting.





That is why the Blessed Virgin continues to encourage prayer and fasting: "You have forgotten that through prayer and fasting you can avert war and suspend the laws of nature."





After the first admonition, the others will follow in a rather short time.





Thus, people will have some time for conversion.





That interval will be a period of grace and conversion.





After the visible sign appears, those who are still alive will have little time for conversion.





For that reason, the Blessed Virgin invites us to urgent conversion and reconciliation.





The invitation to prayer and penance is meant to avert evil and war, but most of all to save souls.





According to Mirjana, the events predicted by the Blessed Virgin are near.





By virtue of this experience, Mirjana proclaims to the world: 'Hurry, be converted; open your hearts to God. '





In addition to this basic message, Mirjana related an apparition she had in 1982, which we believe sheds some light on some aspects of Church history.





She spoke of an apparition in which Satan appeared to her, and asked Mirjana to renounce the Madonna and follow him.





That way she could be happy in love and in life.





He said that following the Virgin, on the contrary, would only lead to suffering.





Mirjana rejected him, and immediately the Virgin arrived and Satan disappeared.





Then the Blessed Virgin gave her the following message in substance:





"Excuse me for this, but you must realize that Satan exists.





One day he appeared before the throne of God and asked permission to submit the Church to a period of trial.





God gave him permission to try the Church for one century.





This century is under the power of the devil; but when the secrets confided to you come to pass, his power will be destroyed.





Even now he is beginning to lose his power and has become aggressive.





He is destroying marriages, creating divisions among priests and is responsible for obsessions and murder.





You must protect yourselves against these things through fasting and prayer, especially community prayer.





Carry blessed objects with you.





Put them in your house, and restore the use of holy water."





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zgRErNSo4PQ



