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Emotional Nurse Whistleblower: “Crimes Against Humanity”
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132 views • September 23, 2021
Emotional Nurse Whistleblower: “Crimes Against Humanity”
Another professional medical worker has broken anonymity to come forward with the truth. Patients are becoming very ill as a result of these shots being called "Covid vaccines".
source:
StewPeters.tv
Another professional medical worker has broken anonymity to come forward with the truth. Patients are becoming very ill as a result of these shots being called "Covid vaccines".
source:
StewPeters.tv
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