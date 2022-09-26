What are the chances of getting a DUI dismissed

The chances of getting a DUI charge dismissed are very slim. When people come to see us about being represented over a DUI, the significant number of them come with the belief that their DUI is gonna be dismissed. This couldn't be further from the truth. Once the district attorney office charges you for a DUI, it's based on evidence that makes them believe that you may have been drinking and driving. And as a result they aren't inclined to dismissed the charge. There is usually room for negotiating with the district attorney to get an offer for a lesser charge but a dismissal is rare.

