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9/11's a Lie - The Free Bees
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62 views • March 05, 2020
A music video parody mashup of the Bee Gees Staying Alive and Pink Floyd's Another brick in the wall. This music video went viral in 2008 and was taken down in 6 days. *video used under fair usage terms*
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