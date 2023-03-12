Todd Callender & Maria Zeee | Vaxed Humans Now Programmable

Todd Callender & Maria Zeee on Infowars - Humans Now Programmable For the Final Takeover!!!





Maria Zeee hosts the fourth hour of the Alex Jones Show with guest Todd Callender to discuss how human beings are now patented, programmable for any future bioweapons attacks and future mind control in time for the WHO Medical Martial Law takeover, evidenced in UK Ministry of Defence documents.





Zeee Media links:





Website: https://www.zeeemedia.com





Uncensored on Telegram:





https://t.me/zeeemedia