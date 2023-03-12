Create New Account
Todd Callender & Maria Zeee | Vaxed Humans Now Programmable
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday
Todd Callender & Maria Zeee on Infowars - Humans Now Programmable For the Final Takeover!!!


Maria Zeee hosts the fourth hour of the Alex Jones Show with guest Todd Callender to discuss how human beings are now patented, programmable for any future bioweapons attacks and future mind control in time for the WHO Medical Martial Law takeover, evidenced in UK Ministry of Defence documents.


Zeee Media links:


Website: https://www.zeeemedia.com


Uncensored on Telegram:


https://t.me/zeeemedia

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

