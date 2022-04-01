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Compromise Is Consent - David Icke Speaks To Johnny Cirucci
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101 views • April 01, 2022
I could have kept my job at a high salary by agreeing to be tested, but I didn't want to betray my knowledge of the truth that the testing is a fraud (because the virus doesn't exist as an isolated pathogen) and the testing is also a genetic material collection program that would surely be weaponized against me, so I took the lower pay and left.
right now we have a testing site on the (gov't owned) soccer & basketball court outside home. Oh how "they" love covid theatre. This is Vermont. Nobody wants to get red-pilled about the nature of the "test". Putting the mass formation psychosis right in front of the face of truth-lovers. If the gov't really cared about our health, the playground shouldn't have been thusly converted and people should have been able to play ball there!!
right now we have a testing site on the (gov't owned) soccer & basketball court outside home. Oh how "they" love covid theatre. This is Vermont. Nobody wants to get red-pilled about the nature of the "test". Putting the mass formation psychosis right in front of the face of truth-lovers. If the gov't really cared about our health, the playground shouldn't have been thusly converted and people should have been able to play ball there!!
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