SuperBowl Satanic Ritual 2021

Credit goes to @scariestmovieever . Follow KJ on YouTube and Instagram. Insta keeps blocking this video when I post it so posting here.This brought back memories of how when I mentioned that the Katy Perry Super Bowl halftime show was a satanic ritual at a bible study group I was at, my fellow brethren gave me the deer in the headlights look and even rolled their eyes. It’s so blatantly obvious and the church is blind to it.



It just wows me that even the pastor of my church sees nothing wrong with this but he also doesn’t even see how that Jesus would never ever tell you to inject yourself with a man made vaccine that could potentially kill you and alter your DNA forever. Jesus would NOT take a vaccine. Think about it people. When asked told me modern medicine was Gods Grace 😂 Are you kidding me?! How often do the scriptures tell us not to trust in man but God alone- His provisions- plants, herbs; that’s the way to go not pharmakia, sorcery.



And if you didn’t catch the symbolism at the end- that’s a spaceship and ‘Satan’ flashes across the screen.

Aliens are real my friends but not what you think #interdimensionalbeings We live in an interdimensional world. #quantumphysics proves this