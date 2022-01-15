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THE LATEST DOJ ANNOUNCEMENT SHOULD SOUND THE ALARMS
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130 views • January 15, 2022
THE LATEST DOJ ANNOUNCEMENT SHOULD SOUND THE ALARMS
IN 1994 160 NATIONS AGREED TO REDUCE THE WORLD POPULATION TO 800 MILLION BY 2030
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7JIUDl9ZIFHP/
sharing video clips not shown by fake news media.
copyright owned by Dan Bongino
U.S. ARMY LT. COLONEL THERESA LONG EXPOSES NUREMBERG CODE VIOLATIONS IN MILITARY VACCINE MANDATE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lX2BDK6OodvY/
January 6th DC Police Brutally Beating Unarmed Mother Nearly To Death in Tunnel
bitchute.com/video/3unqyKKxbHSV/
IN 1994 160 NATIONS AGREED TO REDUCE THE WORLD POPULATION TO 800 MILLION BY 2030
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7JIUDl9ZIFHP/
sharing video clips not shown by fake news media.
copyright owned by Dan Bongino
U.S. ARMY LT. COLONEL THERESA LONG EXPOSES NUREMBERG CODE VIOLATIONS IN MILITARY VACCINE MANDATE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lX2BDK6OodvY/
January 6th DC Police Brutally Beating Unarmed Mother Nearly To Death in Tunnel
bitchute.com/video/3unqyKKxbHSV/
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