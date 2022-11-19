Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"We Cannot let Them Get Away with It - Enough Is Enough" President Trump Responds to Garbage Special Counsel Investigation
159 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 10 days ago |
Shop now

President Trump responded to the latest special counsel investigation by the Joe Biden regime.

AG Merrick Garland announced on Friday he was opening another special investigation of President Donald Trump three days after he announced his run for president.

Tonight President Trump responded to the junk investigation at Mar-a-Lago.

FOX News refused to air it.

President Trump told his Mar-a-Lago guests, “We cannot let them get away with it… Why is there not a special counsel for them? I’ve done nothing wrong. They’ve been involved in criminal activity…. These people are corrupt and yet they go after the innocent… Millions of pages, they’ve got nothing.


You take a look at the fake impeachment hoax and I won. We won. We went through the whole process… Isn’t this sort of double jeopardy? We did so well in a very hostile Congress. I made a perfect phone call… Can you imagine if the call was actually a bad call?…

Why aren’t they investigating all of the presidents who proceeded me? Obama, Clinton, the Bushes… They took documents with them. It is such an unfair situation that is happening. If they are going to investigate me they need to investigate all the others. They have to invade Bill and Hillary’s home… The Bush’s home…

We living in a very bad country… Third world countries have their results in the next day… Our borders are wide open… If they really wanted to run against me they would say let him run… We’ve done nothing wrong and they’ve committed massive crimes.

We are going to restore power to the people… As I’ve said earlier in the week our comeback starts right now…

Keywords
speechmar a lagopres donald trumpnovember 18 2022

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket