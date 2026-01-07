Constitutional and Political Impasse of American Immigration Enforcement: Proposition 187 to 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An academic analysis of U.S. immigration enforcement from California’s Proposition 187 (1994–1999) to 2025, exploring how judicial interpretations of federal preemption, the 14th Amendment, and the constitutional meaning of “invasion” have repeatedly blocked popular and executive efforts to restrict unlawful migration and secure the border.
