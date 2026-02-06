© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4yrs ago Canada Ottawa Freedom Convoy 2022 Feb 6th Police Raid and Confiscate Truckers Fuel Supply
Pastor Henry Hildebrandt
https://www.facebook.com/pastorhildebrandt/videos/1041219683403523
Live from the police raid at the trucker base camp
Randy Hillier
https://www.facebook.com/randy.hillier/videos/466921238485148
Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson
https://www.facebook.com/LauraLynnTylerThompson/videos/484972496358313
John Bancroft
https://www.facebook.com/john.bancroft.752/videos/1153109715515999
Terrence Rowland-Dow
https://www.facebook.com/terrence.dow.7/videos/335867758460516
Jim Kerr