Girl hospitalized by second dose of VAXX poison

Please continue prayers for our sweet ...

Angie Poore-ellison October 1 at 7:04 AM

Please continue prayers for our sweet Ella Grace

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Needing prayers for our precious...

Angie Poore-ellison September 30 at 6:58 AM

Needing prayers for our precious granddaughter Ella . After taking her second Covid vaccine she laid down to take a nap and woke up with no feeling in her lower body at all and no reflexes. This is such a very very serious situation and so frightening. Please pray for her - we need prayers and pray for Sam and Lisa . She is in Children's hospital in OKC . Today will be MRI and a Spinal tap . Hopefully some answers to all this soon - we pray.

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Mobile Uploads

Update! We have a diagnosis and a game plan! It is not what they initially thought which is amazing news! Ella's body contained a group of virus which coupled with the vaccine caused a severe reaction to her nerves and system. If everything goes well this evening we could be headed home tomorrow where she will rest and rehab her body. Your prayers were heard and our GOD has answered. Giving him all the glory and eternally grateful to all of you for your praying for our girl!

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Lisa Talley • - Thank you to this community and to all of our prayer warriors. Sam and I have read every text, every card, every message, every prayer, every video, all of it! We have felt ALL of your love and support. We will will never be able to thank you all but please know we are forever grateful. Please share this with those you know who have been lifting our sweet girl up in prayer. God is good all the time.

- Team Talley Mobile Uploads • Oct 1

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SOURCE:

https://t.me/covidvaccineinjuries



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